ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to a stabbing late Saturday morning on Kenmore Street.

Officers learned that two women were arguing and it escalated into a stabbing.

Officers said a 31-year-old woman sustained stab wounds to her hands and face, and she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to officers, the suspect left the scene prior to responding officers’ arrival.

No arrests have been made yet in connection to this incident.