News

Woman got food stamps while running $1M business

Posted: Jan 06, 2019 08:17 AM EST

Updated: Jan 06, 2019 08:17 AM EST

(AP NEWS) - A Pittsburgh-area woman faces criminal charges for allegedly receiving $200,000 in public assistance while operating a business that was paid $1 million from the state Department of Human Services.

Kimberly Coleman, of Cranberry Township, faces three counts of welfare fraud. Each carries a maximum 7-year prison sentence.

The Office of Inspector General said Coleman and her husband leased a property for $8,900 per month during the same time period.

She also allegedly submitted falsified pay stubs to make it look as though her husband worked at a pizza restaurant, in order to continue receiving benefits.

Authorities say Coleman received about $195,000 in fraudulent benefits between 2014 and 2018.

A state spokesman didn't have information on whether Coleman had an attorney. Two phone numbers listed for her were out of service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected