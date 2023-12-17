ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a restaurant in Henrietta.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. at the Trio Restaurant on Winton Place. When they arrived they found a 28-year-old woman inside with a gunshot to her torso.

She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.