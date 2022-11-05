ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her injury was not deemed life-threatening.

Officers are still working to determine was caused the shooting and are following up on multiple leads. There is no suspect in custody.

Officers are asking anyone with further information to call 911.