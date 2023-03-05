ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Scio Street and Weld Street overnight Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Officers say the victim is a 33-year-old woman from Rochester and she arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. According to the RPD, she was shot at least one time in her upper body. Medical staff told the RPD her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers also say the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and are still under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.