Woman ejected during Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A two-vehicle crash sent one Rochester woman to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place in the area of Smith Street and W Broad Street in Rochester on Sunday shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said one of the vehicles involved was a convertible and a passenger, who’s a 25-year-old woman from Rochester, was ejected from the vehicle.

She was transported to SMH with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, one of the drivers of the vehicles involved fled the scene.

The roadway was closed while officers were processing the scene but has since been reopened.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.