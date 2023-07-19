ALFRED, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 62-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash Tuesday in the Town of Alfred, New York State Police announced.

Police say a 2013 Chevrolet driven by Mary Dagostino of Caledonia was traveling northbound on State Route 21 when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2017 Chevrolet driven by 29-year-old Adam Vanskiver of Wellsville. Dagostino was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Allegany County Coroner.

Vanskiver was treated on scene and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via LifeNet with leg injuries.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.