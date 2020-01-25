Woman crashes car while trying to avoid car break-in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman is in stable condition after crashing her vehicle into a tree Saturday while trying to evade a man who was trying to break into her car in Rochester on Chamberlain Street near Melville Street at 2 a.m.

Rochester Police officers said the 26-year-old driver was parked in her car on Chamberlain Street when she was approached.

Officers said the driver lost control of her vehicle while trying to escape from the suspect.

According to officers, the suspect fled prior to the crash and he is not in custody at this time.

AMR transported the driver to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.