Woman charged with assault after a crash involving two kids; her friend speaks to News 8

The woman that ran over two young children in Gates was in court Tuesday and faces felony charges. 29-year-old Letoya Palmo is now charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Police say she lied about how the accident happened. Initially, she told police she turned around to check on her children in the back seat that were unbuckled and moving around. Now according to police, she was using her phone. That is based on cell phone evidence that shows she used her phone to get a picture of this for rent sign. “This clearly was a tragic accident caused by somebody using their cell phone to take pictures and videotape at the same time.”

“She’s been crying ever since it happened,” said her friend Krystin Blunt. She says Palmo is at a loss for words. “She’s truly sorry and remorseful for the situation because she would never want this or wish this on anybody, even an enemy.”

She now faces two second-degree assault charges and two second-degree reckless endangerment charges. There will likely be more charges added. The car was uninspected and according to Palmo had failing brakes.

The two victims, Lilliana McDonald, and Luke McDonald both suffered major injuries and are still in the hospital. Their injuries will likely be lifelong injuries.

