Woman charged following fatal Massachusetts crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EASTON, M.A. (WPRI-TV) - The driver that caused a fatal crash in Easton on Thursday evening has been charged, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.

The DA's office said Sheri Vazquez, 33, of Easton, was driving at a high rate of speed on Route 138 when her car collided with another car that was trying to turn right onto Purchase Street.

The two people inside the car she hit, a 79-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, were killed in the crash. Fire officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

The DA's office said following the crash, Vazquez got out of her vehicle and ran from the scene. She was found and subsequently arrested in West Bridgewater.

Vazquez is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Other charges may be forthcoming.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News police were chasing Vazquez's vehicle prior to the crash and that she was naked when she fled the scene.

She will be arraigned in Taunton District Court Friday morning. The crash remains under investigation.