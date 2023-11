ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police are investigating a Friday night carjacking.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Ave at 10:42 p.m. where a woman was forcibly removed from her car by unknown suspects. Police said at least one of them was armed with a handgun.

The woman was not injured. The car has not been located.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.