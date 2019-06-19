Woman arrested for intending to sell 76 bags of Fentanyl

State Police arrested a Killingly woman for possessing over 70 bags of Fentanyl on Tuesday evening.

Police said they pulled over Juliana Levine, 27, when she failed to stay in her lane while driving in Plainfield. That’s when police found 76 bags of pre-packaged Fentanyl for sale, as well as some cocaine.

Levine was also driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Levine received multiple charges including Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell.

Levine was released on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court on July 3.