WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police say a woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly hitting and killing her mother with a car in Wayne County.

On Sunday, around 12:40 a.m., State Police say they arrived at East Port Bay Road in the Village of Wolcott, where a car struck a 57-year-old woman.

Police say that the preliminary investigation revealed that a car driven by 26-year-old Derby resident Lindsay Naab hit her mother, Annette Naab. First responders say that despite attempting life-saving measures on the scene, Annette passed away from her injuries at the hospital.

According to New York State Police, Lindsay Naab was arrested for manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, and a felony DWI.

They add that Lindsay Naab was taken to Wayne County Jail for arraignment, and this is still an ongoing investigation.



