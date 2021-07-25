WNY girl battling brain cancer gets bedroom makeover of her dreams

(WIVB) — A girl battling brain cancer gets the bedroom of her dreams, thanks to volunteers.
Special Spaces Buffalo completed its 100th makeover this weekend for 8-year-old Kirsten.

Kirsten, little sister Aubree, along with mom and dad spent the day out doing fun stuff around Western New York.

At the same time, volunteers painted and redecorated her bedroom with her favorite character, Peppa Pig.

“We cannot show our appreciation enough. And it wasn’t just the bedroom, it was making sure that everything she had planned today for her she was able to do and everyone was taking care of her,” Lynn Sacco, Kirsten’s mom.

Special Spaces has been creating dream bedrooms for children with cancer since 2004.

