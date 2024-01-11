Hot on the heels of Tuesday’s windstorm (from which there are STILL folks without power), another round of strong wind gusts will affect the region late Friday into the weekend. High Wind Watches are in effect for most of our viewing area, Rochester included. These will eventually be replaced by either High Wind Warnings or Wind Advisories, the later of which would be an expectation of lower overall impacts.

There will be multiple components to this extended windy stretch ahead, including a few variables that raise our concern about the impact of power loss with this round versus the last. From a generic standpoint, here’s how we see maximum wind gusts playing out Friday night into the weekend:

As is usual, some of the strongest winds are expected to favor areas immediately downwind of Lake Erie with a gradual lessening in speed with eastward extent. That said, we suspect a large chunk of our viewing area will be capable of achieving 50+ mph wind gusts. Winds (like Tuesday) will start late Friday out of the southeast, veering to the west-southwest into Saturday. This will channel our focus for outages across different spots at different times.

FINGER LAKES: The initial southeast flow beneath the low level jet will again make this a more unique wind directional component for our region. Late Friday into Friday night, some of the same areas impacted by stronger gusts Tuesday will again be under the gun. We’re looking largely at higher elevations and areas where local downsloping helps channel stronger winds. Bottom line, if you lost power Tuesday, it’s logical to assume your could lose it again into Friday night.

ROCHESTER REGION: Winds will certainly be gusty Friday night, but I’m largely more focused on Saturday for our chance at 50+ mph wind gusts. This will come alongside a shift in wind direction to a more typical WSW flow as colder air spills into the area. This will funnel stronger winds from Buffalo to Batavia into the west side of Rochester. These stronger winds will be persistent through much of day, picking up especially after Saturday morning and will linger into Saturday night. Gusts to 40 mph remain possible even through Sunday.

BOTTOM LINE: I don’t think this is going to be a high-end wind event. Fortunately, the parent surface low will be in a weakening state by Saturday, helping to mitigate the gust potential to an extent. Still, we have a few problems here that make this unique.

We’re just coming off damaging winds Tuesday. It’s possible if not likely we’ve weakened a few trees/branches that could become more vulnerable to the next round. While winds probably won’t be quite as strong as what some dealt with Tuesday, this event will last LONGER. Sometimes, multiple gusts of 50 mph can be more impactful that a single gust of 65 mph. This is particularly important with regard to how quickly crews can restore power as it can be difficult to do so when gusty winds linger. This is a big one…it is going to get COLD this weekend. Losing power with this round will be a much different animal than Tuesday. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s Saturday night and Sunday, then teens into Sunday night. Not having heat won’t be a picnic.

I always like making an appropriate distinction between hype and reality. The reality is, most wind events only feature a small fraction of folks who lose power. I fully expect that to be the case again with this one. Many of you will have no issues whatsoever. Frankly, I suspect max wind gusts will only barely tickle the criteria for a High Wind Warning vs. easily exceeding that threshold. That’s good news. For the small percentage of you that do lose power, the 3 bullet points above are overall negatives to make your weekend not-so-fun. I never like the idea of ANY power outages, however limited, when January cold is in play. Bad things tend to happen when people are forced to find ways to warm their home. Start thinking now about what you’d do if you’re one of the unlikely few that do lose power this weekend. Winds are easy to predict, exactly which neighborhoods lose power is much more random.