ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has released photos of a man they believe is connected to the murder of Retired Officer William Keith Booker. They’re also working with Booker’s family to provide a cash reward to anyone who has information about the fatal shooting on September 25, 2022. As we approach the holidays they’re hoping the money will get people talking.

Erica Toluhi, Booker’s sister spoke to News 8 because she says this silence and “culture of no snitching” must end. “These are people’s loved ones, people that are dying unnecessarily, ” she said. She adds several people were present the night her big brother was fatally shot in front of 581 Jefferson Avenue. “Keith was in a car accident” she says, “and from what I understand I believe the owner of the car came out and shot him.”

Investigators are offering a cash reward to anyone who can help identify the man in images from the scene of the shooting. “I’m hoping this will help people speak up and realize this was somebody’s loved one. This could have been your loved one.” Toluhi said.

Anybody with information about the unsolved murder of Retired RPD Officer William Keith Booker is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, or Crimes Stoppers at 585-423-9300.