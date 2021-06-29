With youth violence on the rise, local organizations step up to help keep it off the streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s alarming violence rates have had an impact on our youth.

Just Monday morning, an 18-year-old was fatally shot in a Walmart Parking lot on Hudson Avenue.

With an uptick in violent crimes and kids out of school for the summer, local organizations are working hard to keep teenagers safe and off the streets.

“This summer could potentially be a very scary summer and we don’t want Rochester, we don’t want our youth, to have to experience that so we’re working, we’re meeting, we’re strategizing, how can we get ahead of this,” said Melvin Cross Jr., the Manager for Pathways to Peace.

Cross says the pandemic had a big impact on rec centers and youth programs, which was hard on kids who were trying to stay out of crime. Now with programs opening back up, he’s hopeful of the impact it will have on kids.

“It gives our youth an outlet. It gives them a healthy and a positive outlet because 9 times out of 10 in these rec centers there’s going to be somebody they can cannot with, somebody they can talk to, somebody they can trust,” Cross said.

This summer, the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester is focusing heavily on keeping teens active, educated and engaged. They have seen a lot of people sign up for their summer programs.

“Certainly, we were open last summer and obviously last summer was a very different time but we are seeing more and more kids sign up. We haven’t asked them the reasons why but I am sure parents want to keep their kids safe and active and doing a lot of different things and some of our programming is fun programing but we also have literacy-based programming, STEM-programing, so those things are important to parents to,” said Dwayne Mahoney, the Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.

The Boys and Girls Club plans to go on a lot of interesting field trips and focus on getting teenagers hired.

“It’s tough out there, clearly, but if our kids are busy here at the Club and also have employment as teens, it’s pretty much filling up their entire day,” Mahoney said. “Some of our kids don’t get a change to go anywhere. We’re also supporting the black cinema in July, so we’ve got a trip planned for our kids to go to the Dryden Theatre as many Wednesdays as we can to support Black cinema with the drive in theatre this year too.”

The Boys and Girls Club is also partnering with AT&T this summer to work on STEM projects. Mahoney said, “We may be doing a variety of camp activities and visits to places and it’s a lot of equipment we are now blessed to have with the help of AT&T, everything from drones, virtual goggles, all the things we may have normally not had in our STEM program.”

The club is Genesee Street, where three homicides have happened in the past three weeks. Mahoney says he plans to start many days checking in on kids.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of that this summer as we start the day just seeing how our kids feel, any issues that are coming up at home that’s going to be a daily practice,” Mahoney said.

Speaking to the @bgcrochesterny about their plans this summer to keep children and teens active, educated and busy! With a lot of crime in the area lately, these programs are important for keeping youth occupied and engaged. More coming up tonight on @News_8. pic.twitter.com/7JMVFbTrEx — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) June 29, 2021

Pathways to Peace has extended their outreach hours to 3 a.m. and added a late night basketball program to keep kids active in the evening. They also will be taking youth to other areas, outside where crime is happening.

“We know trauma has a tendency to play out in different ways. So what we tell them is let’s not normalize this. This is not normal.,” Cross said. “People shouldn’t be getting killed everyday. Your friends shouldn’t be dying.”

Pathways to Peace says a lot of the violence involving youth is retaliation or conflict that hasn’t resolved. The group encourages families with kids who may have conflict, to reach out to them.

“One of the things at Pathways to Peace does is try to get in the middle, try to do mediations, so that we can help them kind of navigate though it. If there can be a mediation, if there can be some type of resolve or even us helping to solve that problem” Cross said.

To find out about Pathways to Peace, click here.

The Boys and Girls club still only allows staff, volunteers and kids in. Parents still have to drop children off in the foyer. You can read more about their programs here.