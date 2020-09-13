With COVID precautions, your Bills-watching experience will be different this season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was tough to ignore the lack of fans at Bills Stadium on Sunday when the Bills won their season opener against the Jets.

Having no fans at the stadium is just one of many COVID-19 precautions Bills fans will see taking place this season. Per New York State, folks watching at a restaurant will have to follow guidelines like wearing face coverings when not sitting down, staying with members of the same party, and keeping six-foot social distance between tables and parties at a bar.

“I think they’ve got a good shot at going all the way,” said Nicholas Anderson, a Bills fan enjoying the game at The Distillery on Mount Hope Avenue.

“It’s been a little different,” said Anderson. “You’ve got to social distance more, you’ve got to have a group of people together.”

How did you watch the Bills’ victory against the Jets this afternoon? From having no fans at the stadium to half capacity at restaurants, there’s a lot different about your Bills-watching experience this season. We’ll talk about it tonight on @News_8 at 6. — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 13, 2020

Optimism was high among fans at the restaurant as the Bills maintained a 21-10 lead over the Jets. Fans expressed confidence in Josh Allen, the team’s quarterback, and the defense, which held the Jets to 17 points Sunday.

“We’ve got Bills fans here. That’s what counts,” said Dave Ferris, a Bills fan watching the game.

Ferris sees a playoff run inbound. To see it happen, he says, the guidelines to prevent the virus’ spread are just the rules of the game.

“You live with it,” said Ferris. “You’ve got to deal with it. It’s going to happen, and you just live through it.”