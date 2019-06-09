Wisconsin newborn dies after being beaten in mother's arms

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE, W.I. (CNN) - Milwaukee police said a man is in custody in the death of a 2-month-old baby.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the infant, Jaquirion Dancer, was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Children's Hospital following an incident that occurred earlier in the day on the city's north side.

Police said a child abuse call was received around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a man struck the baby, causing serious and life-threatening injuries.The medical examiner said it's a homicide case.

The baby was being held in his mother's arms when the suspect started hitting her and the boy. The baby was so badly hurt during the beating, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they don't have a motive and are still investigating.

Dan Quakkelaar, a local pastor, met with the mother to offer comfort and support.

"You know, this is her little boy who was born not long ago, a preemie who was fighting and doing well and for her this is a huge tragedy."