Wisconsin 3-year-old killed by falling TV

OSHKOSH, W.I. (AP) – Police in Oshkosh are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who killed after television set apparently fell on her.

A police news release said that officers responded on Tuesday evening to a report of a television that had fallen on the child.

Officers were told the child wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

The girl was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the television was an older style one.

The Center for Childhood Safety in Wisconsin advises parents to anchor televisions and bedroom dressers to the walls to help keep children safe.