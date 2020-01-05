Winter Warrior Half Marathon kicks off Four-season Challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Thousands of runners grabbed their hats and gloves to take part in the Winter Warrior Half Marathon for its fifth year.

This year the warmer temperatures made the event a little more bearable on Saturday at Rochester Technology Park on Elmgrove Road. The run is best known for its bone-chilling, arctic temperatures.

Last year it had to be shortened because of the wind. The warmer temperatures on Saturday made it a little easier but organizers said people were happy to toughen it out no matter what. 

The Winter Warrior Half Marathon also marks the first race of the Four-season Challenge where 250 athletes are registered and committed to running four half-marathons this year.

The run was put on by YellowJacket racing.

