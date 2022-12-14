You know, if you’re going to host the Miami Dolphins, you might as well show some WNY winter hospitality. Much of our region will deal with a wintry mix/snow Thursday into Friday, blanketing the area with a few inches of snow. From there, a long-duration lake effect snow event is set to build into the weekend and early next week.

Once we get beyond this late week system, attention quickly shifts to lake effect. The forecast for Orchard Park Saturday looks…ahem…interesting. Winter Storm Watches up for Orchard Park in anticipation of heavy snow potential. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UZHietcSPk — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 14, 2022

Winter Storm Watches are already up for Orchard Park in anticipation of heavy lake effect snows streaming off of Lake Erie. Early indications indeed suggest this primary band will be in the general vicinity of Orchard Park Saturday, suggesting those planning on traveling into or through the Buffalo area will need to keep tabs on this forecast.

Setups like this often feature a primary band of heavy snow that flutters, dependent entirely on the precise orientation of the wind flow. Even small deviations can result in rapidly changing weather conditions. As such, it is still too early to know precisely where this axis of heaviest snow will fall. Perhaps it migrates north of Orchard Park during the game. Perhaps it’s parked right over Highmark. For now, we watch and wait for these nuanced details to trickle in. Welcome to December football in WNY, Dolphins.