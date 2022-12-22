ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – School closings for Friday have started to come in to the News 8 newsroom in anticipation of the winter storm that’s expected to bring a flash freeze, high winds, blowing snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

The Rochester City School District has announced there will be no classes Friday. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that he expects most districts in the county to cancel school for Friday.

Districts had different schedules heading into the Christmas vacation week, some were already off Friday, but most had either a half or full day planned.

Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations, not just for schools but area businesses and events.