ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Winter Renaissance Festivus returned to Rochester this weekend, hosted by Three Heads Brewing.

The event features ice sculpting, a puppet show, a pirate band, and live blacksmithing..

As well as dozens of local food and craft vendors, offering traditional smoked turkey legs and meat pies.

Attendees made the most of the celebration, donning festive attire. Folks told News 8 to say the environment is what keeps them coming back year after year.

“It’s a great community, the Renaissance community in general is just fantastic,” artesian Alex Knight said. “Artisan “But it’s also nice to be here in Rochester, to be close to home and meet people, the breweries are great.”

The “RocWinRen” is also a fundraiser for Mended Little Hearts, an organization that “provides a support group for children and their families who are born with congenital heart diseases and defects.”

Since their first event, RocWinRen has raised nearly $10,000 for the cause.