ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Winter Classic youth hockey tournament returned this weekend to the Tim Hortons Iceplex.

This tournament brought around 1,400 players and 34 teams from communities near and far. It was predicted to bring $850,000 into the local economy. The Iceplex holds six MyHockey Tournaments annually and will have many more to look forward to.

Jeanne Barreca, the Tournament Director for MYHockey said “We are here because we are running a youth hockey tournament primarily at the tier 2 and tier 3 level. Teams are anywhere from 10 youth to 14 youth. We have 34 teams from New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Canada, and New York State.” Barreca added, “MYHockey is a huge tournament company. They run tournaments anywhere from California to Florida to Rochester, just all over the country they have 15 different sites in the Midwest too.”