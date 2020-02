NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: People walk past the New York Lottery Customer Service Center in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City. The $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize to be drawn Tuesday night is set to be the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced a top prize winning ticket sold in Rochester for the February 20, Take 5 drawing.

The winning ticket — which was worth $20,226 — was sold at M&Z Express Inc. located at 969 Bay Street in Rochester.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.