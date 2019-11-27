Wind posing traffic and power issues in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — High winds in the greater Rochester area are leading to power outages, fallen power lines and tree branches.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the outages are causing the loss of traffic control at some intersections.

They say all intersections should be approached with caution, and those with non-functioning lights should be treated as if there is a stop sign governing every direction of travel.

RG&E reports that there are about 3,400 customers without power in Monroe County. RG&E has been made aware of downed, arcing and sparking wires.

They said there is no current estimated time of arrival.

If you come across any wires that are impacted you are asked to call 911.