ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Strong winds and rain are causing power outages Saturday for the Rochester region.

RG&E is currently reporting over 1400 customers without power. Just over 1000 affected customers reside in Wayne County. Monroe County has under 120 outages. Ontario County has just under 100 outages. Livingston County sees just under 50.

National Grid reports over 2200 affected customers. Ontario County has under 450 outages. Under 550 customers do not have power in Genesee County. Monroe County is currently not affected by power outages.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, and Ontario counties until 5 a.m. Sunday

