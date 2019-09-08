Wilmot Warrior Walk 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– The seventh annual Wilmot Warrior Walk was held at Highland Park Bowl on South Avenue in Rochester on Sunday morning. UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute hosted the event which featured a 5K, 10K, and a 1-mile walk.

A post-race celebration included bounce houses, food, cancer-resource information tables, and more.

Many teams that participated in the walk sported team shirts in honor of a loved one with cancer.

Funds from the walk benefit cancer research and the Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program and Wilmot.

The goal is to raise $200,000 and so far more than $111,000 has been raised.