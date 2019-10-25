Willow Domestic Violence Center opens haunted house for one day only

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a haunted house opening up on October 26 in Rochester, but this one is about something very real. It shows the scenes of domestic violence.

Broken furniture tells the story of a fight in the house, along with cards that show some truly frightening statistics about abuse in the home.

It was created by the Willow Domestic Violence Center to let onlookers see firsthand what abuse looks like.

“You walk in the first room there will be a broken lamp, a phone that won’t stop buzzing, there will be so many moments in this seemingly normal house. Where you start to see ‘oh gosh this is creeping in’ and the incident of domestic violence that occurs in the home, where you should be most safe, you’ll see those and experience those as you walk through and start to develop an understanding of what survivors are expecting,” said President of Willow Domestic Violence Center Meaghan DeChateauvieux.

The experience is inside the Old Union Street Bakery in Rochester. It’s only open for one day, October 26 during the hours of the public market.