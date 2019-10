ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Willow Domestic Violence Center honored victims by encouraging others to walk a mile in their shoes on Saturday.

The Willow Center hosted its 12th annual walk in effort to end domestic violence. The idea is to give people a look into the strength it takes to escape a harmful situation.

The walk is also a fundraiser for the Willow Center. The center supports thousands of victims who walk through its doors every year.