Williams Opera House closed after wind damage

ATTICA, N.Y. (WROC) – The rear wall of the Williams Opera House in Attica collapsed as a result of strong wind gusts Sunday morning.

The Williams Opera House is located on Exchange Street and it is a three-story, brick an masonry construction built about 1879.

Officers with the Attica Police Department said a large section of masonry and brick rear wall collapsed into the building. This also caused the second floor in the rear of the building to collapse onto the first floor.

In addition, officers said a vehicle that was parked behind the Williams Opera House was damaged and the owner has been notified.

Wyoming Building Code Enforcement and the property owner plan to reinforce the structural integrity of the damaged wall and building.

The Village of Attica Public Works employees set up barricades and secured a safe zone around the building.

Wyoming County Building Code Enforcement has temporarily condemned the building for human occupancy.

Until the building can be made structurally safe, the public is ordered to stay out of the building with the exclusion of the zone set up in the rear of the building.

Assisting at the scene and support services were the owner of the building, Attica Fire Chief Paul O’Neil, Mayor Nathan Montford, Wyoming County Emergency Services, Village Administrator Doug Post, Village of Attica Department of Public Works, and Wyoming County Building Code Enforcement.

Those with questions can contact the Village of Attica Police Department at (585) 591-0881 or the Village Office at (585) 591-0898.