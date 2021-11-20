Will-O-Crest farms in Clifton Springs wins award that features donation to local food bank

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local farm in Clifton Springs called Will-O-Crest Farms received a Dairying for Tomorrow Award for its efforts in sustainable dairy farming.

The Dairying for Tomorrow Award was given to a dairy farm in Ontario county for its commitment to safe environmental and sustainable stewardship practices, practices that have been instilled into the farm since the 80s.

Hannah Worden, partner at Will-O-Crest Farms says as new tech has developed they’ve implemented practices such as no till, and using additional cover crops, which are plants that are planted to cover the soil rather than for the purpose of being harvested.

“We really enjoy being part of the environment and part of the community… we’re really excited to win this award for environmental stewardship we’ve done a lot in that respect…”

“For us sustainability is a mindset, it’s not just a practice on the farm, so we really are passionate about the land and the cows, and making sure we care for the land, and leave it better than what we found it… so kind of from when the farm started in ‘76 my parents really instilled the habit of conservation and treating the land well…”

The award, sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East, featured a $1000 donation that will be made in the farm’s name to food banks in the Clifton Springs area to provide milk, which is a more difficult and sought after item to donate because of its perishable nature, to the community.

