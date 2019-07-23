Wild mustangs helping veterans in Honeoye Falls

The horses will be trained by veterans for adoption

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Two wild mustangs from the Midwest are now part of a local program that helps veterans.

“Mission Mustang” is a non-profit program at the Equi Center in Honeoye Falls. It gives veterans the opportunity to learn new skills while training wild horses. The training makes the horses gentle enough for adoption.

Equi Center CEO Jonathan Friedlander tells News 8 the horses and veterans end up learning a lot from each other.

“So they’re hyper-vigilant, they’re prey animals, a lot of stress and anxiety, and trying to fit back into a herd. And for many of our veterans who have post-traumatic stress, they’re often hyper-vigilant, with a lot of stress and anxiety, and you bring the two back together and they build a real trust relationship,” said Friedlander.

After the mustangs graduate from the program, they’ll be up for adoption to qualified farms.