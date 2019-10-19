Wife of Army veteran killed in El Paso shooting victim files suit against Walmart

AUSTIN, T.X. (KXAN) — The wife of one of the 22 people killed in the El Paso shooting on August 3 is suing Walmart, Inc. and WalMart Stores Texas.

Patricia Benavides, 63, is filing a lawsuit against the corporation for not having security guards or security measures to discourage events like the shooting where her husband, 60-year-old Arturo Benavides, was killed.

While Wal-Mart has security measures in place at some of their stores, there did not appear to be any at the El Paso location on the day of the shooting, the suit claims.

Patricia said she sat down to rest in the store to rest while her husband waited in the checkout line. The gunman then entered the store, but Patricia was pushed into the bathroom and was then able to escape.

Arturo was shot while he was standing in line.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Texas Army National Guard and as an Army Staff Sergeant. He worked for Sun Metro for 20 years and retired in 2013. The couple were married for more than 30 years.