Wickham Farms hosts 3rd annual Sunflower Spectacular

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – Wickham Farms in Penfield held its annual Sunflower Spectacular as a fun end-of-the-summer event for the family.

This year’s event took place at the farm’s new location on Sweet Corners Road.

Those who attended were met by more than 250,000 sunflowers.

The Sunflower Spectacular also included hayrides, corn mazes, an apple orchard, and other family-fun activities.

Wickham Farms’ Sunflower Spectacular started August 17 and will go on through September 8.

To learn more and to see future event at Wickham Farms click here.