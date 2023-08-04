ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The corn maze at Wickham Farms is set to open for the 2023 season on August 10. This will mark the 25-year anniversary of the National Toy Hall of Fame at the Strong Museum of Play.

Wickham Farms owner Dale Wickham says “quality play” is the connecting factor for the Strong Museum’s National Toy Hall of Fame and the farm.

“Our farm is a place where guests of all ages make lifelong memories by playing together, and that is exactly what The Strong and good toys do as well,” Wickham said.

The corn maze features classic games including the “Magic 8-Ball,” “Etch-a-Sketch” — and now, a one-of-a-kind Barbie Pink Tractor will be included. Organizers say Barbie has been a member of the National Toy Hall of Fame since 1998.

Also on August 10, Wickham Farms will begin their annual Sunflower Spectacular event. The farm says this celebration is a tradition for many families and guests. All attractions at Wickham Farms will be open during the event.

Wickham Farms will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week, excluding Wednesdays.

Admission is required to visit the farm. Ticket information is available here. Officials say guests can save by purchasing tickets online.