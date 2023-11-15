ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For this GRE Why ROC segment, Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers interviewed Shelby Nelson the CTO and co-founder of Mosaic Microsystems.

The company headquartered on Lee Road in Rochester is known as a pioneering leader in advanced microelectronics glass packaging technology.

It recently received a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract from the Department of Defense.

Somers talked to Nelson about how the Rochester community has supported the company’s growth, as well as her personal journey to success as a woman in the STEM field.

“You have to be willing to be comfortable where you’re the only woman in the room but the underlying thing is you have to love the work,” Nelson explained. “I have such interesting work every day and that really drives you then it doesn’t matter what your gender is.”

Hear more of the conversation looking at the company and plans for the future in the player on this page. More information about the company can be found by clicking here.