ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We are under a week away from the winter solstice, which is also known as the first day of winter as well as the day with the least amount of sunlight. Although it is the shortest day of the year, we do not experience our earliest sunset or latest sunrise on this day. Why is this?

There are a few different components that factor into why we don’t see the earliest sunset on the winter solstice. The location of the Earth on its axis plays a role. As textbooks depict, it seems as though the Earth’s orbit around the Sun is perfectly round. This is not entirely true. Since Earth’s orbit is not completely round, the Earth sometimes finds itself closer to the Sun. In fact, the Earth is about 3 million times closer to the Sun in January than in July. These changes impact what time the Sun rises and sets.

With Earth’s shifting distance from the Sun, it also impacts how much time it takes for the sun to reach a certain position in the sky. In the month of December, the time gets later and later for the sun to reach its highest point, therefore affecting sunrise and sunset time. The reaching of the highest point in the sky is called solar noon, or midday. Now, most people believe that the sun reaches its highest point in the sky at noon each day. But what if I told you that’s incorrect? If a person were to go outside every afternoon and take a picture of the sun, they would start to notice that it is not in the exact same spot each day. Solar noons depend on the times the sun rises and sets.

Latitude is the last factor that plays an important role. Now this doesn’t affect WHY we don’t see the earliest sunset on the winter solstice but rather the DIFFERENCE in sunset/sunrise times How much the time between the day you see the earliest sunset and the winter solstice depends on where you live. At Rochester’s latitude (about 40 degrees North), we saw our earliest sunset around December 8. Some other cities that sit on this line of latitude include New York City; Denver, Colorado; and Philadephia, Pennsylvania. Now, this is only for the cities that fall on or near this latitude line. For more southerly latitudes, the earliest sunset of the year happens earlier than here (usually between late November and early December). For more northerly latitudes, the earliest sunset of the year happens later than here (usually closer to the winter solstice). Therefore, not every place experiences the earliest sunset on the same date, some earlier or later than others.

Here in Rochester, we have already experienced our earliest sunset. Just like our earliest sunset, our latest sunrise does not happen on the winter solstice but rather AFTER. That’s right, we will see our latest sunrise in early January in Rochester. This is what allows for our days to continue to get shorter and experience the least amount of sunlight on December 21!