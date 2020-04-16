WHO: Governments should set limits on alcohol consumption during pandemic

Temperatures overnight dipped into record low territory across the Rochester area with many spots seeing lows in the middle 20s. In Rochester, the low was 24 degrees this morning. Close, but no cigar. The record for Rochester for today's date remains at 22 degrees set back 1943! We'll at least see some sunshine to start today before clouds bubble up again with the heating of the day. This "self destructive sun" and the clouds produced will deliver a few flurries or perhaps a graupel shower in spots. Temperatures will only make it again into the lower 40s. Today's normal high is: 56° (welp!)

The chill continues tonight with some partial clearing. Once again lows will be in the 20s. I don't foresee a record low being attained in Rochester. That looks safe given that the record for Friday's date is 19 set back in 1875! Much like today, tomorrow should start with at least some partial sun. Clouds will gather in the afternoon as a ripple of low pressure tracks to our south from Ohio to Pennsylvania. Ahead of the system snow will develop. The leading edge of that northern shield of snow will make its way into areas south of the Thruway during the course of the afternoon and into the night. Right now, all indications suggest that there will be a sharp "cut-off" in snowfall amounts. Areas north of the Thruway, including Rochester, likely won't see much more than a mere dusting while areas into the Southern Tier and Southern Finger Lakes may see an inch or two. Parts of northern Pennsylvania may see at least three or four inches!