White House coronavirus task force holds Friday briefing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House coronavirus task force held a briefing Friday, to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump opened Friday’s briefing but announcing there would be no standardized testing requirements for K-12 students for the year.

Trump also announced the Deptartment of Education will be waving interest on students loans, and will allow those with student loans to suspend payments for 60 days without penalty.

During Thursday’s meeting, Trump said he has ordered the FDA to eliminate outdated rules in order to get any possible vaccine on the market quickly.

“Clinical trials are already underway for many new therapies, and we’re working on scaling these to allow many more Americans to access different drugs that have shown really good promise.”

At Wednesday’s briefing, Trump announced an expansion of Medicare telehealth services, signed the Defense Production Act and suspended foreclosures and evictions through April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report