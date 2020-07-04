White deer that lived in Buffalo dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A peculiar, white deer that lived on the grounds of Forest Lawn has passed away.

Earlier this week, Forest Lawn said the cemetery’s grounds team noticed the deer “had severely injured one of her hind legs.”

It’s not clear how it happened, but Forest Lawn says she was likely struck by a vehicle.

Forest Lawn proceeded to contact the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and at the same time, they believe a visitor contacted a wildlife specialist.

A DEC representative and the wildlife specialist determined that the deer needed to be euthanized.

Forest Lawn called this situation “very unfortunate.”