‘White Coats for Black Lives’ protest held by medical students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Medical students and graduates campaigning here for racial equality within the medical field at the university or Rochester.

Demonstrators out here today say racial inequality in the medical field has been going on for too long, and they want to see action now from University of Rochester Leaders.

White Coats for Black Lives in a national chapter, with members here in Rochester sharing the message.

“Last year, we held a protest here. Today what we were we’re doing is resurfacing some of the demands that we had written a year ago,” said Amundam Mancho, 3rd medical student at UofR organizer.

Those demands include fostering critical dialogue, preparing future physicians to be advocates for racial justice and working to end racial inequality within the medical field.

“We want something more than just words like we’re asking today for a timeline. we just want to see that these changes and our voices are being heard. Because like I mentioned , these demands have been present multiple times so it’s like there’s no reason why we can’t have a timelines or an action plan,” said Mancho.

The groups says racial inequality is prevalent on campus even in today’s world-and they hope by sharing this message they can created a better environment for future medical students.

“We’re just asking for our voices to be heard to address the racism in the school and to just make us all better humans. It’s important to society truthfully,” said Mancho.

The group says they did get a letter from the president of the university-so they feel their voices are being heard-but they want to see a plan present to address their demands.

