Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

White actors will no longer voice characters of color on “The Simpsons”

(CBS) – Following other white actors who said they would no longer voice characters of color, “The Simpsons” producers said Friday they will recast all of their characters of color, while a longtime “Family Guy” actor said he will step down from his role as Cleveland Brown. 

In a statement on Friday, “The Simpsons” creators said, “Moving forward, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.” 

“The Simpsons” has been on the air since 1989, and features several non-white characters voiced by white actors, including Harry Shearer, who plays Dr. Julius Hibbert, and Carlton Carlson Jr., played by Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer. 

The show has been met with heavy criticism over the years for its character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, an Indian immigrant convenience store owner, who was also played by Azaria. Azaria announced in January that he will no longer play the character. 

Mike Henry, who is white, has played Cleveland Brown on “Family Guy,” since the show was created in 1999. He announced on Twitter that he is stepping down from his long-time role. 

“I love this character,” Henry wrote, “but persons of color should play persons of color.” 

Henry also voiced Latina maid Consuela on the show, and was the voice of Cleveland Brown and Rallo Tubbs on “Family Guy” spinoff, “The Cleveland Show.”

On Wednesday, Netflix series “Big Mouth” announced that voice actress Jenny Slate will no longer voice Missy, a biracial character. Actress Kristen Bell also announced on Wednesday that she will no longer play biracial character Molly on Apple animated series “Central Park.” 

“This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege,” Bell wrote on Instagram. “Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience.”

