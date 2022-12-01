ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the season of holiday parties and family visits, many of us will be taking one-tank trips across the state. If you’re using the New York State Thruway, you probably want to know where you can stop for food or a bathroom break.

The Thruway is in the middle of an almost half-billion dollar project to redevelop all 27 service areas. In October, the Junius Ponds location, on I-90 westbound between Waterloo (Exit 41) and Geneva (Exit 42) reopened, bringing with it the first Shake Shack in upstate New York.

With that opening, the Seneca service area between Exit 44 (Canandaigua) and Exit 45 (Rochester I-490) westbound was shut down. It’s scheduled for a second quarter opening in 2023, according to the Thruway Authority’s website.

On the eastbound side, work continues on the Clifton Springs stop between Manchester (Exit 43) and Geneva (Exit 42), with a goal of reopening early next year. The Scottsville service area, located between LeRoy (Exit 47) and Rochester (Exit 46) is scheduled to complete renovations in late 2023.

Of note, gas is still available at all locations, even those under construction. You can follow the progress of construction on the Thruway Authority’s website.

Empire State Thruway Partners, a public-private partnership, was chosen for the project after submitting a $450 million bid. Construction started in 2021.