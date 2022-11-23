GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cold is settling in, and some snowfall has made its way to the North Country. As it comes, so too does ski season. Mountains around the Adirondacks are getting ready to host another season of winter sports.

Whether you choose skis or a snowboard, you have plenty of options in the Adirondacks. Here’s what to know about some of the best spots for winter sports, from Glens Falls up through the High Peaks and beyond.

Gore Mountain

793 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek

2,537′ vertical drop

42 miles of trail, 448 acres

Projected opening date: Friday, Nov. 25

Gore Mountain is located in North Creek, a drive north into the mountains from Lake George. The ski area is divided into seven different mountain areas, including the North Creek Ski Bowl; Northwoods; Burnt Ridge; Straight Brook; Topridge; North Side; and High Peaks. The Ski Bowl area has been the mountain’s original base camp since 1934.

McCauley Mountain

300 McCauley Mountain Road, Old Forge

633′ vertical drop

21 ski trails, all between 3,000 and 5,000 feet

Projected opening: Early December

McCauley Mountain Ski Area is on the shorter side, making it great for beginner skiers and families. Trails from the summit are accommodating to those still learning the ropes.

Mt. Pisgah

92 Mount Pisgah Drive, Saranac Lake

329′ vertical drop

Seven trails across 15 acres

Family-friendly mountain operated by the Village of Saranac Lake. Home to a popular mountain bike club in the summer.

Oak Mountain Ski Center

141 Novosel Way, Speculator

650′ vertical drop

22 trails, the longest running at 7,920 feet

Projected opening date: Saturday, Dec. 10

Located in Speculator, west of Lake George in the West Canada Lake Wilderness. The small mountain offers a ski and snowboard school and relaxed atmosphere.

Titus Mountain

215 Johnson Road, Malone

2025′ summit elevation

50 trails across three mountains, including ski and tube paths

Titus Mountain is located in Malone, at the north end of New York and the Adirondacks. In addition to daytime skiing, the mountain features Moon Valley, an area made special for after-dark skiing. Those looking for a place to host a special group can “Own the Upper,” reserving the upper mountain for a private event.

West Mountain

59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury

1,010′ vertical drop

31 trails across 126+ acres

Projected opening date: Saturday, Dec. 10

Located just west of Glens Falls, south of the start of the Adirondack Park, West Mountain is on the up-and-up. The mountain offers daytime and after-dark skiing, snowboarding and tubing. In the warmer months, the mountain has seen increasing business at its treetop adventure course, and has hosted numerous festivals. 15 of its trails remain open after dark.

Whiteface Mountain

5021 Route 86, Wilmington

3,430′ vertical drop

91 trails across 22 miles, 53 acres

Projected opening date: Friday, Nov. 25

Whiteface Mountain is located in Wilmington, north of Lake Placid, and is part of the McKenzie Mountain Wilderness. The mountain is known for having the greatest vertical climb east of the Rocky Mountains. Whiteface offers a great number of steep trails, and operates the Bear Dean Learning Center for newbies.