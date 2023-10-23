ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ugh. So it’s a short week for the Bills to turn things around. They’re back home at Highmark on Thursday as Tampa Bay (3-3) comes to town.

As we all know, Buffalo (4-3) is coming off a painful loss in New England, a ‘just barely’ win against the Giants, and a jet-lagged performance against Jacksonville in London.

Thursday’s game is on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. If you don’t already have Prime, it’s now up to $14.99/month. Returning members can often just sign up for one week for a couple bucks. With either option, if you’re planning to cancel, mark your calendar, otherwise, it’ll auto-renew. If you’re worried about forgetting, you can even cancel after the game is over. Your benefits will still be good through the end date of whichever period you chose.

Start the night with Buffalo Kickoff LIVE at 7 p.m. on News 8 WROC. (Wheel of Fortune will move to 2:37 a.m.),

Tampa Bay at Buffalo is the first of three consecutive primetime games for the Bills (at Cincinatti on NBC, Sunday, 11/05; home against Denver on ESPN, Monday, 11/13). Here’s the Bills remaining schedule.

If you’re looking to go the game, tickets are the most affordable of the season thus far, going for under $100 for most 300-level seats, and even in the lower $100s in some parts of the lower decks, especially in the zones.

P.S. Temperatures Thursday are going to be in the 70s!