ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Businesses in the Genesee region are thinking ahead as to how they’ll operate as National Grid plans to work on repairs in the area — shutting down power to nearly 7,300 residents.

John Pschierer has owned the Rush Creekside Inn for over 20 years. But for almost fifty years, he has worked as the Chief Electrical Engineer for Integrated Power Systems International.

Pschierer said despite his advantage of having a generator, it will be tricky for businesses to keep their doors open on that day.

“If we didn’t have one, we would probably close for the day,” Pschierer said. “Because the cost of putting an emergency generator would exceed anything that we could possibly make for the day.”

In a small town like Rush, Pschierer said there aren’t many businesses in the area, so when something like a planned power outage is presented, they have to make some tough choices.

“It costs us the revenues for the day. I mean, you know, especially the restaurants nowadays aren’t especially doing super great since the COVID,” Pschierer said. “You shut down and it cost X amount of dollars a day to maintain this restaurant or any other restaurant, any business probably whether you’re open or whether you’re closed. So, when you close, you eat it. So, you lose money if you’ve gotta close.”

The National Grid said the planned outage will affect areas including Avon, Lima, Honeoye Falls, Mendon, and Rush between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

A spokesman told News 8 while they recognize this outage is an inconvenience, doing the work soon is crucial in preventing future power problems down the line.

“If we don’t make these repairs, there’s a risk that the area will experience maybe an unplanned outage right during maybe a major storm,” National Grid Spokesman David Bortela told News 8. “The kind that results from a company that potentially could impact even more than the 7,300 that are planned to be out on Saturday, and for a longer period of time.”

During the outage, multiple area fire departments and town centers are opening themselves as warming centers, and offered some advice for those who depend on electrically powered life support equipment.

“If they have any concerns or questions, they can call us at 1-800-642-4272. Give us a call today or anytime through Friday,” Bortela said. “We can make sure that they have everything they need.”

Other businesses including the Tops in Avon say while they will be affected by the outage, they will be able to fully power their store during the outage.

For more information on Saturday’s outage, as well as locations for warming centers, click here.