ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wheatfield man was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution Thursday for his role in what prosecutors called a debt collection scheme.

Greg MacKinnon, 58, fraudulently collected on debt from 2011 to 2017 through his company, Vantage Point Services. Prosecutors said he and others involved in the scheme illegally and falsly threatened debtors with arrest, collected more than was owed, and attempted to collect debts which had already been paid. They made more than $10,000 each year through the conspiracy.

The unlawfully collected funds were diverted to other debt collection agencies controlled by the co-conspirators. Prosecutors said they avoided paying $3,067,341 in taxes through the scheme.

MacKinnon was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $3,067,341 to the IRS.