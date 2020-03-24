What you need to know about the tax filing extension

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CPA Ryan Lane discussed what you need to know about the decision to extend the federal income tax return deadline to July 15 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

The deadline extension includes your New York State tax return as well.

You have until July 15 to file your returns and pay any money owed to the federal or state government. You may still ask for an extension to file your return, but you must pay what you owe by July 15.

If you are owed money by the federal and/or state government, you are encouraged to file now. Don’t wait. Get your money as soon as you can.

Lane, who is a member of the New York State Society of CPAs, said his organization and others lobbied the government to have the filing deadline extended.